Cities in Northeast Ohio set record high temps for Feb. 18

Cleveland has set a record high temperature for Feb. 18. The temperature hit 64 degrees, the previous record was 62 degrees, which was set in 1981.

According to the National Weather Service Akron/Canton hit 61 degrees at noon, this breaks the record of 60 degrees set in 1981. Youngstown's high so far was 60 degrees, this breaks the record of 59 degrees set in 2011.

RECORD BROKEN. 64° at noon at Hopkins. Old record in #CLE: 62° set back in 1981. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) February 18, 2017

Hope you get to enjoy this beautiful weather ?? pic.twitter.com/jg1NDmTglt — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) February 18, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.