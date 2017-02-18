Cities in Northeast Ohio set record high temps for Feb. 18 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cities in Northeast Ohio set record high temps for Feb. 18

(Source WOIO) (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland has set a record high temperature for Feb. 18. The temperature hit 64 degrees, the previous record was 62 degrees, which was set in 1981.

According to the National Weather Service  Akron/Canton hit 61 degrees at noon, this breaks the record of 60 degrees set in 1981. Youngstown's high so far was 60 degrees, this breaks the record of 59 degrees set in 2011.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly