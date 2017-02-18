Contenders crowd potential 2018 political field in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - In the timeline of politics, Ohio's next statewide election is just around the corner.
For Republicans, that means working to avert a collision in 2018 among three high-profile gubernatorial hopefuls: Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.
For out-of-power Democrats, the challenge is even trickier: Finding any candidate with the political clout and statewide name recognition to win.
Ex-Attorney General Richard Cordray would be among the Democrats' top possibilities should Republicans in Washington succeed in firing him as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Talk-show host Jerry Springer also is considering a run. So are U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill, and former state Rep. Connie Pillich.
Republican Gov. John Kasich cannot run for re-election because of term limits.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.