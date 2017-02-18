The weather on Feb. 18 is _________?

Jason Nicholas playing some golf on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

At 2 p.m. the weather in Cleveland hit 67 degrees on Feb. 18. This temperature set a new record for the date.

Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas asked viewers to describe the weather, here are the responses he got.

Today's weather is ________. Go. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) February 18, 2017

@JasonNweather on point! Can you make it stay?? — Krista Ritzman Reed (@smokelvr) February 18, 2017

@JasonNweather making me feel guilty because I don't feel like doing yard work — Carol (@carol_ohio) February 18, 2017

@JasonNweather good for the Mind, Body, and Soul!!! — Jessica Robertson (@Onlybygrace741) February 18, 2017

