Brush High School Hockey Team honors fallen teammate

The Brush High School Hockey Team honored their teammate, Alec Kornet at Saturday's playoff game.

Kornet died suddenly on Feb. 14, 2017.



The families and the team dedicated the game in his memory.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is still trying to determine the cause of death. Kornet's funeral is on Monday.

