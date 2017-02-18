Cleveland 19 anchors and reporters enjoy the warm weather in February

The temperature in Cleveland at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 hit 68 degrees. This set a new record for this date.

Some of the anchors and reporters at Cleveland 19 enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday.

Today was a gift, Cleveland. Best get out and enjoy it. We hit up @clemetzoo. And @WestSideMarket. Enjoy! ???? pic.twitter.com/pdJ2XnPpOs — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) February 18, 2017

It's a beautiful Saturday ?? ??Hanging out at Bedford Reservation. Hope y'all are having a good weekend ?? pic.twitter.com/UNRUJYTCwi — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) February 18, 2017

