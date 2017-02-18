Medina Ice Fest goes on through heatwave

The Annual Medina Ice Festival went on during an unusual February heatwave. The 23rd Medina Ice Festival hosted by Elegant Ice Creations brought out hundreds to the Medina Public square with temperatures in the mid 60s.

The Festival runs from February 17-20 and is free to the public. Peggy Costic has helped plan it for nine years.

"We're working with ice so that's really a hard thing. Last year it was so frigid cold no one wanted to come out to the festival, so the ice looked great, but it was hard on the spectators," said Costic.

This year a much different story. There were 85 sculptures on view starting Friday, but by Saturday afternoon many were melting to puddles. Costic said that ice sculptures take artists at least an hour to make by hand.

The problem the Saturday the sun was causing the ice to shatter.

The also made it difficult for those competing in ice carving contest like Brandon Hartel, who is part of student ice carving team from the University of Akron.

"We have a 300 pound block of ice and we have three hours to do any design we brought today," said Hartel.

Hartel placed fourth place in the competition which was the highest placement for a college student.

