Tweets from Brite Winter

The free Brite Winter festival is taking place from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Flats West Bank. In addition to live music on Saturday, it will feature fire pits, s'more making, ice carving, local artists, food, drinks and more.

The Stage Under the Bridge welcomes local punk trio @solongalbatross next. #Brite17 pic.twitter.com/5yfmrmrXE9 — Brite Winter (@Britewinter) February 19, 2017

Hungry? We've got you covered with a plethora of mouth-watering food trucks. There's even ice cream! #Brite17 pic.twitter.com/So7BSQ3dkG — Brite Winter (@Britewinter) February 18, 2017

Even the staff have fun at the Luau tent @Britewinter #Brite17 pic.twitter.com/Siu6RxEzGG — Michelle Levinson (@Melbel913) February 18, 2017

Fluri is here. Take a pic and tag #brite17 pic.twitter.com/9YC3hTkorP — Brite Winter (@Britewinter) February 18, 2017

Hey #cleveland! Come out of hibernation and join us in the West Bank of the Flats. #brite17 pic.twitter.com/2QicISjDNC — Brite Winter (@Britewinter) February 18, 2017





The line-up includes bands like The Lighthouse and the Whaler, The Modern Electric, Ottawa and Wesley Bright & The Honeytones. You can check out the full list of bands performing below.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.