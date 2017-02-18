Kyrie falls just short in 3-pt Contest

Kyrie Irving advanced to the championship round of the 3-pt Contest during the NBA All-Star fesitivities on Saturday night, and even took Eric Gordon to a tiebreaker, but the Houston Rockets guard managed to rally and beat the Cavaliers guard with a tiebreaker round of 20 points.

Irving, who won this event in 2013, started off strong, hitting for 20 points in his opening round and 20 more in round two. But in the tiebreaker, the best Kyrie could do was 18. Gordon then took the court and rallied for the win.

