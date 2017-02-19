Family: Missing teen found safe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Family: Missing teen found safe

Ja'Nya has been found safe. (Source: Cleveland Police) Ja'Nya has been found safe. (Source: Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The family of 12-year-old Ja'nya Mix says she was found safe today. 

Police say she was located in Garfield Heights by relatives around 10:45 am Sunday. She will be taken to a hospital for an evaluation and will be interviewed by detectives. 

Around noon Saturday, she was allowed to go to a friends house in the 14200 block of Triskett Road, but did not return home that night. Her family filed a missing persons report. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly