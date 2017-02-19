Family: Missing teen found safe

The family of 12-year-old Ja'nya Mix says she was found safe today.

Police say she was located in Garfield Heights by relatives around 10:45 am Sunday. She will be taken to a hospital for an evaluation and will be interviewed by detectives.

Around noon Saturday, she was allowed to go to a friends house in the 14200 block of Triskett Road, but did not return home that night. Her family filed a missing persons report.

