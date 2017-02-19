Six people shot in three separate shootings overnight

Police are investigating three shootings that left six injured. (Source: WOIO)

At least six people suffered gunshot wounds in three separate shootings overnight in Cleveland.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East 89th Street. Two men were shot, both in the leg. They were stable when taken to University Hospitals.

Then around 11:30 pm a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm at Glenville High School. He was taken to University Hospitals by private car.

The last shooting happened at 2:30 am Sunday, on Lorain Avenue between W. 158th and W. 167th streets. One woman was shot in the foot, one man was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the stomach.

No suspects were identified. The victim's names have not been released.

