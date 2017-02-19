Convicted rapist who fled during jury deliberations captured in California

Late Saturday night, the US Marshals arrested convicted rapist Devante Gibbs near Los Angeles.

On Friday, February 10, the 24-year-old was on trial for the rape of a 2-year-old child, when he fled while the jury was deliberating. He was also facing kidnapping, felonious assault, and child endangerment charges.

Gibbs was found guilty on all counts. The Marshals immediately put out an alert, making Gibbs the "fugitive of the week," and his picture was blasted to local media and posted on billboards.

Late Friday, information on Gibbs' location was sent to the US Marshals in Los Angeles, and within 24 hours he was arrested. Officials say he attempted to flee the home, but was caught.

Gibbs is awaiting extradition back to Ohio and could face more charges for his actions.

"The reach of this task force is great and officers do not rest until fugitives like Devante Gibbs are in custody. Knowing that Gibbs will be spending a considerable amount of time in custody will hopefully bring the victim's family some peace," said US Marshal Pete Elliott in a press release.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for the charges that Gibbs has been convicted of.

