Cleveland Kennel takes adoptable dogs on Sunday hike

The Cleveland Animal Care and Control staff and volunteers took adoptable dogs on a 4.5 mile hike Sunday afternoon in an effort to enrich the lives of the dogs in their care.

They met at the Royalview Red Loop within the Cleveland Metroparks Mill Stream Run Reservation.

CITY DOGS' Runners is a new group within the volunteer unit at the kennel that takes adoptable dogs out for runs. They also take the dogs on monthly hikes, and Sunday's hike was the second one so far.

"It's pretty remarkable to see 20 of our dogs all hiking together. It is good exercise and provides the dogs with a change of scenery," said Ed Jamison, Chief Animal Control Officer.

CITY DOGS is a program designed to increase adoptions from the Cleveland Kennel. They want to create as many opportunities as possible for the public to meet the dogs and consider adopting one. Those interested can view available dogs HERE and arrange to meet them by emailing citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

All volunteers on the group hike were trained to walk dogs at the kennel. Those who want to volunteer can email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Hiking with dogs is as fun as it looks ???? & @CityDogsCLE is always looking for volunteers to help! Story at 9 & 11 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/yFsMSgBuBp — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) February 19, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.