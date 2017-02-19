New surveillance video raises questions about fatal Euclid hit-skip

The family of a hit-skip victim in Euclid is asking questions about a surveillance tape that recently surfaced.

Police say Morris Walker, 35, was killed in the crash earlier this year as he was possibly crossing the street at 19691 Euclid Avenue. The family says the video calls into question the point at which Euclid police called off their pursuit of the suspect that hit and killed him.

Police have been searching for the driver of a 2002-2007 Royal Blue Porsche Cayenne SUV with dark tinted windows ever since the incident.

Euclid hit-skip victim's sister pleads for driver to come forward

Police claim they had engaged in a police chase of that vehicle before the hit-skip occurred, but they had called off their pursuit well before Walker was killed.

The new surveillance tape comes from a home located along Euclid Avenue, near the scene of the accident. It seems to show police vehicles pursuing someone.

Earl Ghaster, the attorney for the family of Morris Walker, says the video shows police pursuing the suspect's vehicle very close to where the hit-skip took place.

"It appears to be an ongoing fleeing and pursuing being done by the Euclid Police at a location that is roughly 500 feet from where the actual accident took place some seconds later," said Ghaster.

Ghaster says he has given the surveillance footage to police, but has not heard back. Cleveland 19 contacted the Euclid Police Department, but are still waiting for their comment on the video.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.