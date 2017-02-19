Arizona Wildcats baseball spoofed 'Major League' and it's pretty great

Pitchers and catchers have reported, and it's just about that time of the year when many Tribe fans pop in their copy of "Major League" in preparation for the upcoming season.

But before they do, they might want to check out a recent spoof by the Arizona Wildcats college baseball squad.

The Wildcats call Hi Corbett Field home, a stadium in Tucson, Arizona that was the backdrop to the spring training portion of the hit film.

The team did such a good job that the first few comments on YouTube are positive (a rare feat). You can see for yourself below:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.