Mark Schwab versus bunting: A Twitter love story

Those who have watched Cleveland 19 sportscaster Mark Schwab may be aware of his disdain for bunting.

For those who are unaware, however, here's a quick tutorial.

In the game of baseball, bunting is when a batter gently taps a pitched ball without swinging, in an attempt to make it more difficult to field.

Good bunt.



No, I haven't been hacked. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) November 3, 2016

To say the least, Mark's not a fan.

Bunting < Punting



One was called the most important play in the game by Jim Tressel. The other is a bunt. #MakeAmericaRakeAgain — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) August 30, 2016

Having a Bunt Derby is like having NFL quarterbacks compete in taking a knee. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) July 19, 2016

The only thing worse than watching anybody bunt is watching a guy bunt that can't even bunt.



Just spoon my eyes out with a spatula. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) July 1, 2016

Sometimes, his followers on Twitter forget this, and remind him that sometimes, bunting is a useful tool in the game when executed well.

Love it when the 1-in-a-gajillion times the sac bunt works out, and the Bunting People trash talk me. Party on, gang. Party on. #RollTribe — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) May 31, 2014

Like saying you found a great smelling porta-potty. RT @A__Mart: @MarkSchwab but that was an awesome bunt — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) May 31, 2014

His stance was made pretty clear when he put together this handy flow-chart:

Or just not bunt. Here's the bunting flow-chart.



Want to bunt?

No. Good!

Yes! Wrong answer, try again. https://t.co/h5QQ5Ljdx2 — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) September 16, 2015

Again, he's been pretty clear about his feelings:

You're following the wrong account! https://t.co/k6sZICulaj — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) February 19, 2017

I don't even know what game she's watching and I agree. “@LoriSchmidt: Don't bunt. Don't bunt. Don't bunt. Please, oh, please. Don't bunt.” — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) September 19, 2013

Consider yourselves warned, tweeps.

