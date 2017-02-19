Mark Schwab versus bunting: A Twitter love story - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Those who have watched Cleveland 19 sportscaster Mark Schwab may be aware of his disdain for bunting.

For those who are unaware, however, here's a quick tutorial.

In the game of baseball, bunting is when a batter gently taps a pitched ball without swinging, in an attempt to make it more difficult to field.

To say the least, Mark's not a fan.

Sometimes, his followers on Twitter forget this, and remind him that sometimes, bunting is a useful tool in the game when executed well.

His stance was made pretty clear when he put together this handy flow-chart:

Again, he's been pretty clear about his feelings:

Consider yourselves warned, tweeps.

