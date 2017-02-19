Pair of ambulances depart from Kent SWAT scene after audible bang

UPDATE: Kent Police reported Monday morning that the suspect was killed and the female was rescued safely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

After a loud bang Sunday night, two ambulances left the scene of a SWAT situation in Kent.

A man had barricaded himself in the laundry room at The Villages at Franklin Crossing around noon Sunday. Authorities said he was armed and has taken a woman hostage.

There was a loud bang at the scene around 9 p.m., accompanied by lots of yelling. Witnesses said they saw police dragging someone out.

The first ambulance left shortly after the bang.

A second ambulance left the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The SWAT situation is over. Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Police and swat are everywhere now. Just before 9p we heard a loud bang, then lots of yelling in Kent @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Bk8gqS0nD7 — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) February 20, 2017

