Will Corey Kluber be ready to pitch on opening day?

Here are Mark Schwab's spring training thoughts for Sunday:

One of my biggest issues to watch this spring was how they would handle Corey Kluber. The Tribe ace pitched as deep into a season as a starter can: Game 7 of the World Series. He took the ball three times in the Fall Classic, one more than a Game 7 starter would usually make. The guy pitched a lot.

Terry Francona said they would take it easy with him, and others, this spring.

"Kluber, Tomlin, Shaw, Cody Allen, those guys will all be later into our Cactus League games," he said. "The first one will be March 6th. They'll throw bullpens, simulated games, things like that. When you get towards the end, you want to make sure they're ready. We've told Kluber if he's not ready for game one, we can adjust and we're more than willing to because there is a lot at stake over the course of the year."



So there is a chance Kluber will not be ready for Opening Day, though I'd be pretty surprised if he was not on the mound in Texas on April 3rd.

