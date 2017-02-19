17-year-old shot, killed on elementary school playground

A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday at a Cleveland elementary school playground.

It happened Sunday evening near AJ Rickoff Elementary, on the 3500 block of East 147 Street.

The teen was shot in the abdomen and later pronounced dead at University Hospitals, according to police.

