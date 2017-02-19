Man thrown from vehicle in fatal Stark County rollover crash

The Canton Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash.

It happened around 12:18 a.m. east of Ben Fulton Avenue in Tuscarawas Township (Stark County, Ohio).

Cody Mishler, 27, was operating a grey 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck traveling eastbound on Wooster Street at the time of the incident. Authorities say Mishler lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road. They say the vehicle then traveled back on to the road and overturned several times before coming to rest in the roadway.

Mishler was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the operator was not wearing a safety belt, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.