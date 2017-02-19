No injuries reported after 3-vehicle South Euclid crash

Cleveland Heights and South Euclid police officers were dispatched to Mayfield and Warrensville Center roads Saturday to investigate a three-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m.

First responders worked to remove a man trapped inside of a flipped vehicle. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and released a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

All three motorists had their safety belts fastened at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.