Kyrie Irving, LeBron James execute impressive alley-oop early in All-Star game

A pair of Cleveland Cavaliers made an early impact in the first quarter of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

First, LeBron James showed off his range.

Then Kyrie Irving did this:

Granted, very little defense is played in the NBA All-Star Game, but it's nice to see James and Irving out there representing Cleveland.

Kevin Love also made the All-Star team but was recently sidelined with an injury.

And just in case you missed it, James is OK with his 'little brother' Irving believing that the earth is flat.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.