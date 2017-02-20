Today's Headlines: Warm temperatures are back and a standoff investigation in Kent

Here's a look at Monday's headlines:

1. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation spent the night working a scene in Kent. A male suspect died in an apartment building, after holding a woman hostage for hours.

2. Today is going to be another stunning, mostly sunny day. Expect afternoon highs around 60 degrees inland, away from the lake. Closer to the lake shore, we may get stuck around 50 this afternoon.

3. The family of a hit-skip victim that died in Euclid is asking questions about a surveillance tape that recently surfaced.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.