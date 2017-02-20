Woman held at knifepoint for 9 hours, suspect killed

Kent Police responded to a stand-off around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Villages of Franklin Crossing on Silver Meadows Boulevard.

Police responded to a report of suspicious persons possibly involved in drug activity. When they tried to make contact with the male suspect, he barricaded himself inside a basement laundry room while holding a female hostage at knifepoint. Police evacuated the building for the safety of residents and called in Metro SWAT around 2 p.m. to begin negotiations.

Residents who were evacuated and displaced suspect lack of security may have contributed to the shooting. They don't believe either person involved, the suspect, Christopher Carter, or the hostage, Amber Weathers, lived in the building.

"All of our front doors, which are supposed to have locks on them, they're busted," said resident Caitlyn Scott.

"I talked with management this morning, and they said that not only are all the locks and doors being changed but security cameras are going up as well," said Aaron Laughlin.

Around 9 p.m., police deemed the situation a rescue operation. They were able to safely rescue the woman, Amber Weathers, 23. Weathers has an active warrant and is in custody at the Portage County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Christopher Carter, 27, was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Police took the hostage, 23 yr old Amber Weathers into custody after the Kent incident, bc there was a warrant elsewhere for her arrest. — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) February 20, 2017

Carter, has an extensive criminal record with Portage County, dating back nine years. His record includes drug felonies involving heroin, domestic violence, resisting arrest and theft.

The management company says they will be adding key fobs for the outside doors and security cameras as part of a long term rehab project.

BCI is heading the investigation.

