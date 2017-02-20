Police ID 17-year-old shot, killed on elementary school playground

Police have identified the 17-year-old shot and killed on a Cleveland elementary school playground on Sunday as Devin Price.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. near AJ Rickoff Elementary, on the 3500 block of East 147 Street.

Police say the victim was with a group of juveniles in the playground area when a light-colored sedan pulled up and two suspects exited the car. One pointed a handgun at the victim and shot him multiple times in the torso before getting back into the sedan and fleeing.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

