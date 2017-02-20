82-year-old woman attacked during home invasion

Police say an elderly woman was attacked during a home invasion on Sunday night.

Officers were called to 17610 Tarkington Ave. around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the 82-year-old victim. She was taken to Marymount Hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.

