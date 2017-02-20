Bank on Cleveland's west side broken into overnight

A bank on Cleveland's west side was broken into late Sunday night.

The robbery happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Citizens Bank at 4300 Clark Ave. It is unknown at this time what, if anything, was taken.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose.

The FBI and the police are investigating.

