Joe Thomas pens hilarious tweet about the Browns' Super Bowl woes

In response to a tweet from Pro Football Focus identifying Thomas, Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the only players to ever make the organization's Top 100 NFL players list each year since they began, Thomas wrote, "... which is a great predictor of super bowl success, since those three have a combined 6 rings; or an average of 2 each!!!"

Brady has five Super Bowl rings, earning his most recent in a come-from-behind victory against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month. Brees won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

Thomas ranked 38th on this year's list. He was the only Brown to make the cut.

