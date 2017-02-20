Minerva officer injured in police chase

A Minerva police officer was injured during a police chase Sunday.

It happened around 10 a.m.

According to investigators, Officer Dustin Chase was attempting to pull Joshua Brady's car over on Valley Street for traffic violations when he sped off.

Another vehicle then turned left in front of the cruiser, colliding into Officer Chase's car. The cruiser then rolled over and caught fire.

Officer Chase managed to escape and was treated and released for minor injures.

That driver was identified as Steven Jute, 50, of Minerva. The Ohio State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Brady, meanwhile, was arrested about an hour later. Police found the 39-year-old hiding in a building near his home.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding and traffic violations.

