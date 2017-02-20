Unusually warm weather forces Canton ice rink to close for the season

Hall of Fame City Ice Rink closing on Presidents Day for the season. (Source: WOIO)

The recent stretch of warm weather in northeast Ohio has forced the closure of a popular outdoor ice rink. Canton, OH city officials announced that the Hall of Fame City Ice Rink will close for the remainder of the season.

The last day for skating will be Monday Feb. 20, Presidents Day.

Admission to the rink is free, and people can bring their own skates.

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei said he is pleased with how the season went and they will open again next year.

