Woman suspected of attempted murder arrested on Ohio Turnpike

An Illinois woman was arrested on the Ohio Turnpike Saturday and charged with attempted murder.

Police say Susan K. Howard, 57, was driving with two other people at the 88 milepost in Sandusky County when she was stopped for a speed violation. Troopers arrested Howard after noticing that she and another occupant of the car were injured. Both were transported to the hospital.

Police say the violent incident occurred near London, in Madison County.

Howard is being held at the Sandusky County Jail.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.