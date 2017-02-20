Service restored after damage to Mansfield gas line

The intersection of North Main Street and Longview Avenue was closed Monday in Mansfield.

The closure was the result of a damaged gas line.

Around 9 a.m., a third party contractor hit a Columbia Gas line while working in the area, police said.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution for several hours Monday morning.

Columbia Gas crews have repaired the 8 inch gas line, and gas service has been restored.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.