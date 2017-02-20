Akron man accused of violently assaulting father

An Akron man is accused of violently assaulting his father early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Harris Court around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man lying on the couch with severe head injuries. He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he is listed as being in very critical condition.

Witnesses say the man's son, 27-year-old Nathen D. Moynihan, attacked his father with a blunt object and then fled the scene. He was later found near the intersection of East Exchange Street and Cleveland Street, where he was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail. He is charged with felonious assault.

