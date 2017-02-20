Union leaders endorse Quicken Loans Arena upgrades

The Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council announced Monday they support the renovation of Quicken Loans Arena.

The CBCTC has 17 unions and 14,000 members including bricklayers, electricians and iron workers.

Executive Secretary Dave Wondolowski says the project will create local construction jobs.

"You don't have to like sports or concerts or anything else the Q hosts to appreciate the economic benefits that building generates," Wondolowski added.

Half of the Q transformation would be paid for by the Cavaliers, while the other half would come from public funds. The public funding would not require a tax increase.

The Q's proposed financing plan was presented last week to Cuyahoga County Council.

