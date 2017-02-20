360-degree cameras lead to arrest of deadly hit-and-run suspect

The location of the man accused in a deadly hit and run crash that killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey came rather quickly.

Israel Alvarez fled the scene on I-90 in Cleveland Jan. 24, police said. In about four hours he was captured in Lorain. Now, we are learning more about how.

The day of the crash police released an image of the suspect's car. It was a white Toyota Camry with heavy front end damage. They also released a partial license plate. The partial plate was critical in the car being found and Alvarez being arrested.

The plate came from a Lakewood cruiser on the scene to help with traffic. Lakewood has 360-degree coverage around its cruisers, thanks to a high-tech five camera system that is installed in about half their units. One camera looks out the front, one into the passenger compartment, one on each side, and one out the back.

"Once we knew what had happened up on 90, supervisors went through all the cars that were on 90 to review the footage to see if they would have picked up the car that hit the officer, and they did," Chief Timothy Malley said.

The partial plate turned out to be the lead police needed to arrest Alvarez and get him tested for drugs. The toxicology report Alvarez tested positive for cocaine.

He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Officer Fahey was putting flares on the road to divert traffic from a prior crash when he was struck.

High tech 360 degree camera on Lakewood car key to hit-skip arrest in officers death. @cleveland19news @PaulOrlousky pic.twitter.com/uKJxh8KhsG — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) February 20, 2017

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.