Woman pistol-whipped, man shot during carjacking

A woman was pistol-whipped and a man was shot during a carjacking in Maple Heights Friday night.

Police officers were called to the 19000 block of Raymond and when they arrived, they found two victims. A man had been shot in the thigh and a woman was pistol-whipped. The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and released Sunday night. He is recovering from his injuries. The woman was treated at the scene.

According to the victims two men, both armed with handguns, took their car. The stolen car, a 2001 Nissan Altima, was found Saturday, Feb. 19, in Bedford Heights after a short police chase. Four people, two female juveniles, one male juvenile, and an adult male, were taken into custody. The car was totaled.

The victims tell police they did not recognize the suspects.

The male victim's mom had her vehicle carjacked from that same driveway last year. Her car was recovered.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624.

