When does Daylight Saving Time 2017 begin and end? 7 interesting facts about DST

When does Daylight Saving Time 2017 begin and end? 7 interesting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday March 12 at 2 a.m. and ends Sunday Nov. 5, 2017 at 2 a.m. 

Don't forget to "spring forward" by setting clocks ahead one hour before going to sleep March 11. 

DST facts:

  1. Daylight Saving Time is before the first day of spring March 20. 
  2. In July, 1908, Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada became the first location to use Daylight Saving Time.
  3. There is no "s" in Daylight Saving Time, although most people say it with the extra "s."
  4. Germany was the first country to use DST in April 1916.
  5. DST was first introduced in the United States in 1918 when President Woodrow Wilson signed it into law. It was originally called "Fast Time." 
  6. Daylight Saving Time is used in more than 70 countries worldwide and affects over a billion people every year.
  7. The idea of daylight saving was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin during his sojourn as an American delegate in Paris in 1784, in an essay, "An Economical Project." He jokingly suggested waking up earlier to save candles

