Brush High School hockey player laid to rest

A Brush High School hockey player who died last week was laid to rest Monday.

Alec Kornet passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Family members, friends and classmates gathered at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home in Willoughby Hills to say their goodbyes. He will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery.

Alec was remembered as a teen who loved sports and was an honor student.

The 11th grader was hospitalized after having trouble breathing at the Cleveland Heights Ice Rink. His cause of death is still being determined.

