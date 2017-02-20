Brush High School hockey player who died during practice had enlarged heart

A Brush High School hockey player who collapsed on the ice had a previous heart condition.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for Alec Kornet is Cardiomegaly (enlarged heart).

Kornet passed away on Feb. 14 at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

The 11th grader was hospitalized after having trouble breathing during practice at the Cleveland Heights Ice Rink.

Alec was remembered as a teen who loved sports and was an honor student.

