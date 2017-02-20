Makeshift memorial marks spot near elementary school where teen fatally shot

This past weekend's warm spring-like weather brought people out of their homes. One of them, Devin Price, 17, never made it back home alive. He was gunned down as he and his friends played basketball at an outside court at A.J. Rickoff Elementary.

The school is located near East 147th and Kinsman.

"I'm just hurt," said the victim's cousin, 18-year-old Gregg Price. "I grew up with him. We've been together since we were born. Even though we were cousin we were like the two teenage boys so he kind of became my brother, more than my cousin. He was a good kid. He tried to stay out of trouble. He was trying to get himself a job."

Another cousin, Brittany Price, was in shock after learning he'd been shot multiple times.

"It's not real. I'm still not believing it at this moment," she said.

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. They said two guys got out of a car, walked up, and started shooting. In an instant, the teen was hit multiple times. Cleveland police officers administered first aid until emergency medical officials took over.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

A makeshift memorial marks the spot where the teen was shot.

"He and his friends were just out here playing basketball, not doing nothing crazy, not in the streets, just out here just being kids," Brittany Price said. "Us as a community, we've got to let this stop. It's got to stop. Too many of our kids are just dying over senseless stuff."

The shooters are still on the loose as of Monday. Cleveland police are asking for community members to help get justice for Devin Price.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.