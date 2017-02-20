10-year-old Wadsworth girl shows dog at Westminster

At 10 years old, one of Emily Holmes' favorite things to do is to train her dog, Bro.

Last year, she watched as her mother Teresa West-Holmes showed "Bro" at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show.

“She wanted to take him. She came out and watched me show him last year, and she really wanted to show him this year,” said West-Holmes.

Even though Bro is still a playful puppy at two years -- and has a solid 25 pounds on Emily -- she took command during the competition.

“It made me kind of nervous, but it was really cool to go there,” Emily said.

Round after round, Emily and Bro were pulled out and continued until they were awarded with best of opposite sex.

“Oh my goodness! It was just incredible to see her go that far,” West-Holmes said.

Emily says she can't wait to go back next year and try for first.

