Rocky River High School stadium light catches fire

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) -

There was a fire at a high school stadium in Rocky River on Monday.

Firefighters described it as a pole fire. Video sent to Cleveland 19 News shows the pole of one of the stadium lights on fire and smoking.

Dispatch first took a call regarding the fire at 5:53 p.m.

Crews are at the scene.

