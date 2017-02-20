Tribe lefty Andrew Miller confident in his World Baseball Classic preparation

What Cleveland Indians fans have come to know as Miller Time is starting a littler earlier this season. The Tribe's lanky lefty will be pitching in the World Baseball Classic next month.

Playing in the WBC has not always been kind to Indians pitchers. Vinnie Pestano pitched in the 2013 tournament and was never the same again. He threw too hard, too early, but Miller is confident in his preparation.

"You can always go through and cherry pick what happens, maybe there's somebody it didn't work out for, but I've talked to a handful of guys that did it, I've done my research, and I feel confident that if I'm in good shape it'll be a good experience for me," Miller said.

The tournament runs March 9 and concludes March 22. Team USA's first game is March 10 in Miami against Columbia.

