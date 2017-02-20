4 teens shot: Police release description of offender vehicle

Four teens and a 30-year-old man were shot around 8 p.m. on Monday night.

The teenaged victims were a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. The 14-year-old, 15-year-old and 17-year-old were all shot in the leg, while the 16-year-old was shot in the foot. The adult, identified as Aalim Shelton, was shot in the knee.

Police say the victims were leaving a store located at 1082 E. 105 St. when an unknown suspect began shooting at them from a car. The offender's vehicle is a silver mid-size car with dark, tinted windows.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on Monday night in a separate incident. A 17-year-old was shot and killed while at an elementary school playground on Sunday night.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

