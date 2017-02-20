Who has the worst traffic congestion in the world?

The INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard is the largest study of its kind and has just named Los Angeles as the worst city for getting stuck on a daily commute. According to INRIX, if someone drives in LA, 13 percent of their commute is spent in bad traffic -- and that forces them to spend an extra 104 hours in the car every year.

The situation is not too shabby in Cleveland.

Cleveland comes in 405th in the world, and 65th in the in the U.S. That's pretty good, considering the city is in the Top 20 in metropolitan population. Because Clevelanders only spend 5 percent of their drive in congestion, they only spend an extra 19 hours in bad traffic all year.

