Today's Headlines: Pull out the flip flops and selecting the perfect summer camp

Here's a look at your Tuesday headlines:

1. Are you ready to get even warmer today?! We’re headed into the lower to mid 60s this afternoon! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

2. Have a creative idea? It's like "Shark Tank" and "Cleveland Hustles" mashed up, Accelerate 2017 is giving NE Ohioans just five minutes to present their concept. They win money, but it isn't for themselves. Watch this story on Cleveland 19 right now.

3. The official start of summer is 120 days away, but now is the time to think about summer camp for your kids. Hear what a security expert says parents should do to pick the perfect camp.

Watch Cleveland 19 News This Morning Live!

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.