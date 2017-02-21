Firefighter carjacked on Cleveland's west side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

A Cleveland firefighter was carjacked on the city's west side on Monday night.

Christian Kenney, 29, told police he pulled up to the Chase Bank ATM at 17400 Loran Ave. around 7:30 p.m. He got out to use the ATM, leaving his car running. The suspect jumped into his car and drove off eastbound.

The car is a gold 2012 Ford Escape with OH license plate GYT4016. Kenney says he did not get a good look at the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland police.

