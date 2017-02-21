Monsters fall to Wild

The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Iowa Wild by a score of 4-2.The Monsters fell to 24-21-2-4 overall this season. Cleveland now sits alone in fifth place in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead at 17:39 of the period when Grayson Downing scored on a penalty shot. In the second period, Wild forward Zac Dalpe scored at 13:11 that made it 2-0 Iowa before Monsters defenseman Blake Siebenaler notched his third goal of the season at 14:48 making it 2-1 at the end of two.

In the third, Iowa’s Kurtis Gabriel buried an even-strength tally at 13:47 to make it 3-1 Wild before Alex Petan gave the Monsters a chance with an unassisted five-on-five wrist shot at 15:37, but Iowa’s top scorer Teemu Pulkkinen iced a 4-2 Wild victory with an empty-net finish at 19:30.

Next up for the Monsters,the Chicago Wolves Wednesday at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, underway at 12:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

