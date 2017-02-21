Police: 3-car crash caused by shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: 3-car crash caused by shooting

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The area of E. 121st Street and Kinsman Avenue was closed Monday night after a shooting.

Police say that three cars were involved in a crash as a result of the passengers of the vehicles shooting at each other.

No information on arrests was made available at this time.

