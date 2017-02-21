Child falls out of car during chase

A police chase that originated in Austintown ended in Youngstown Monday night after a child fell out of a vehicle, according to WKBN.

Austintown police began pursuing a car around 6 p.m., but stopped when the car got on to I-680. Youngstown police continued the chase following the car to Dewey Avenue where they tried to pull it over, but the driver took off.

The chase continued to South Forrest Avenue, when a 6-year-old child passenger of the car fell out after opening a rear door of the vehicle.The driver did not stop. Officers continued the pursuit onto Josephine Road where the driver drove into a field.

Police stayed back and watched as the suspect drove onto Rutledge Drive where he stop and ran into a house. Police watched through a window of the home as he attempted to hide in the kitchen.

Officer went inside the house and arrested 30-year-old Mister Jackson. He is charged with child endangerment, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police signal and driving without a license.

The child was not seriously injured.

