Lakewood man charged with murdering his wife appears in court

Jason White, the 38-year-old man who was arrested on Feb. 7 for allegedly shooting and killing his wife, was arraigned on Tuesday.

Jason's father called 911 around 9 a.m. after his son texted him, telling him to come to the house and pick-up his granddaughter. The grandfather said when he got to the home in the 12000 block of Plover Street, he saw his daughter-in-law, 36-year-old Stacy White, lying on a bed in the basement with a sheet over her.

The couple's 3-year-old daughter was not injured. A GoFundMe has been set up to help support her and pay for the victim's funeral expenses.

Police arrested Jason White at the home. He is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault. White pleaded not guilty Tuesday and had his bond continued at $1 million.

